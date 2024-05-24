Elisabeth Leonskaja in concert

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 24 May 2024
Photo: Elisabeth Leonskaja
For decades, Elisabeth Leonskaja has been one of the most celebrated pianists of our time and she will be playing at the Teatro Ciudad de Marbella on Thursday June 6 at 9pm.
She follows in the footsteps of the great Russian musicians of the Soviet era. Born in Tbilisi, Georgia, into a Russian family and a child prodigy, she gave her first concerts at the age of 11. While still a student at the Conservatory, she won prizes at prestigious international piano competitions.
In 1978 Elisabeth Leonskaja left the Soviet Union to make her new home in Vienna, where she had already performed several times. She has appeared as a soloist with virtually all the world’s leading orchestras, under conductors including Thomas Dausgaard, Charles Dutoit, Vladimir Fedoseyev, Ivan Fischer, Tugan Sokhiev, Yuri Temirkanov, and many others. In addition, she is a frequent guest at summer music festivals like the Wiener Festwochen, Schleswig-Holstein Festival, Schubertiade in Hohenems and Schwarzenberg.
Despite her busy schedule as a soloist, chamber music has always played a prominent role in her work. In 2020 she received the International Classical Music Lifetime Achievement Award and now she is performing in Marbella so don’t miss out on tickets for the recital which are available online.
