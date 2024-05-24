By Anna Ellis •
Haunted Heritage: The ghostly mysteries of Santa Eulalia. Image: Juan Pedro Muñoz Chico / Ayuntamiento de Villena.
Costa Blanca’s Colonia de Santa Eulalia almost abandoned village, with its libertine and tragic past, is reputed for ghostly apparitions and paranormal phenomena that have left an eerie mark on the area.
The Viscountess of Alzira began a romantic relationship with the business partner of her husband, Count Antonio, where alcohol, gambling and sex intermingled in a murky love triangle that ended with the count’s death.
Rumour states that after a long night of debauchery in which he lost his entire fortune gambling, the count was found drowned in the fountain on the porch of his palace.
The count’s death remains shrouded in mystery.
Those who have visited say that, when the colony is visited by a woman who looks similar to the viscountess, the ghostly figure of the count makes an appearance.
His apparitions have been seen in front of his palace and theatre where, sadly, today there are hardly any vestiges of his greatness left.
It is said that the palace, which is built on an old Muslim cemetery, hides dark and haunting secrets.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
