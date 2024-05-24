Javea makes Harper´s Bazaar´s front page

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 24 May 2024 • 11:24

Aitana on Harper´s Bazaar´s front page Credit: Xavi Gordo, Harper´s Bazaar

Harper´s Bazaar published its latest June issue with a cover showcasing the natural beauty of a Spanish pop singer in Javea´s beach.

Spain´s Harper´s Bazaar shared a photoshoot and interview with Spanish pop singer, Aitana, placing her on the cover.

Wearing shades of white and blue, complimenting the environment, the singer displayed her natural beauty, posing in Javea´s Cala Blanca beach.

The magazine shared in an Instagram post: “The singer emerges from the sea as the Venus of Harper´s Bazaar,” in “a unique report that took us to the Mediterranean of Javea to create images to remember.”

The Universal Music singer also shared the exclusive photoshoot, revealing the Mediterranean wonders of Javea to millions of devoted followers.