Kempinski summer programme

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 24 May 2024 • 16:37

Photo: Kempinski Hotel Bahía

As the summer season approaches, Kempinski Hotel Bahía is pleased to announce a number of fun events and exciting offers that suit every occasion.

The Spiler Beach Club becomes the heart of the hotel during the Spring and Summer season and, to celebrate the best time of year, every Saturday and Sunday the Resident DJ will be there to play the best beach vibes all afternoon. For breakfast, lunch or dinner, the Kempinski’s beachside restaurant is open to the public every day.

With live music, free flow cava and children’s entertainment, a superb menu, including live carving stations, salads, cheese selections, super bagels, incredible desserts and so much more, there is something for all the family at the monthly Sunday Brunch, making it the perfect Sunday day out.

Fancy something ‘just for grown-ups’? How about a post-work evening of sushi and cocktails set to the best beats by the hotel’s resident DJ every Friday night in the Black Rose Bar from 6pm until 11pm. Enjoy a ‘happy hour’ on selected cocktails from 7pm to 8pm, and make sure you start the weekend in style.

And who doesn’t love a bit of jazz? The second Thursday of every month is Jazz Night at Kempinski Hotel Bahía, so go and enjoy the ambience for yourself. The next event is on June 13 from 9pm until 11pm.

From family brunches, to sushi and cocktail nights, jazz sessions or pool passes, one thing is for sure… the summer season is here!