By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 24 May 2024 • 13:05
Photo: Lima Dance Academy
The Lima Dance Academy’s first end-of-term extravaganza ‘Lights of Agrabah’, will transport you to a realm where dance and storytelling intertwine bringing to life the timeless tale of Aladdin.
Follow the journey of orphan Aladdin who dreams of a brighter future and winning the heart of Princess Jasmine. But when the sinister Jafar sets his sights on a mystical lamp, Aladdin’s bravery is put to the test.
Through the captivating artistry of hiphop, jazz, lyrical, ballet, and acrobatics, Lima Dance Academy will transport you to a realm where magic and dance collide. From the youngest performers aged 4 to seasoned dancers aged 70, join them as they showcase the incredible talent and diversity of their members.
Lima Dance Academy is all about artistic expression, self-discovery and having a blast. It’s a place where dancers can explore their talents, make friends and create beautiful works of art together.
Don’t miss this unforgettable fusion of dance, magic, and storytelling at Lima Dance Academy’s spectacular end-of-term show. It’s at Estepona’s Teatro Auditorio Felipe VI on Tuesday June 11 at 4pm and tickets are available from the TAFestepona website.
Let’s begin dancing with magic.
