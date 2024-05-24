Live music and a five-course meal at The Olive Tree

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 24 May 2024 • 12:53

Jamon iberico presentation Credit: The Olive Tree, Facebook

Join the Olive Tree Restaurant in celebrating its 10th anniversary with an evening of Spanish delicacies in a 5-course meal, live music and an all-you-can-drink bar.

Moraira´s The Olive Tree invites guests on June 7 for an evening course and live performance by the locally established musician, Matt Mason, starting at 7.30pm.

Jamon iberico of exceptional quality will be distributed among all guests and a bar with house wine, cava and draft beer will be available without limit.

The starters (without choice), include a fresh Cordovan gazpacho, smoked salmon tartar with avocado and wakame seaweed and creamy iberian ham croquette. The meal is followed by a sorbet, introducing the main course options.

These include a cod confit cooked at low temperature and finished in the oven with pistachio alioli and based potatoes, grilled iberian loin with sweet potato parmentier and chicken breast stuffed with mozzarella and dried tomato wrapped in serrano ham and white wine sauce.

The dessert choices include a homemade white chocolate cheesecake with berries, a chocolate brownie with vanilla ice cream and a lemon and passion fruit posset.

€60 per person.

Bookings by WhatsApp 611 26 56 12.

