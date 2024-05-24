Making macarons in Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 24 May 2024 • 16:57
Making Macarons
Photo: Art Bakery&Gourmet
On Saturday June 1, join an exclusive french macaron baking class at Art Bakery&Gourmet in Calle Leon, Marbella.
Are you ready to dive into the art of making the perfect French macaron? Art Bakery&Gourmet, the crown jewel of Costa del Sol known for its exquisite pastries, sourdough bread, and gourmet breakfast menu, invites you to a hands-on baking experience like no other!
Tanya, the acclaimed head chef of Art Bakery & Gourmet, will be your guide on this culinary adventure. With a classic French education in cuisine and pastry, and a seasoned background in a Michelin star restaurant, she’s the perfect mentor to lead you through the delicate process of macaroon making.
Step into the professional kitchen, a culinary haven located right in the city centre of Marbella. Equipped with top-notch facilities, it’s the ideal setting for crafting these sweet confections.
What You’ll Experience: craft 30 macarons from scratch under expert guidance; take home your delicious creations to share; enjoy a selection of fine French pastries and refreshing drinks as you bake; connect with fellow pastry enthusiasts in a cozy group of just 6 people.
It’s a fulfilling 4-hour session that’s both educational and fun for only €120 per person for an unforgettable experience. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to master the art of French macarons in a friendly and professional environment. Spots are limited, so secure yours today. Call: 711 01 56 51 or email: office@artbakery.es
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
