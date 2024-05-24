Mallorca Police Ask For Silence to Listen for Victims

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 24 May 2024 • 8:15

Playa de Palma is a community in shock Credit: Técnicos en Cuidados de Enfermeria

“The Spanish police are asking you for silence. Firemen are working to figure out if there are more victims.” an officer told crowds gathered in front of the Medusa Beach Club in Playa de Palma last night.

The tragic building collapse has left the community in shock. The sudden roar of the disaster bought locals and tourists to the site. Rescue workers pleaded to be able to listen for victims under the rubble.

The Medusa Beach Club

The two-story Medusa Beach Club, situated on Avenida Cartago, collapsed suddenly without warning. The first few moments were filled with calls for help as dust and confusion consumed the area. Dozens of onlookers worked together to assist the injured until the emergency services arrived.

Pedro Sanchez Expresses Concern

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed his concern over the incident on X (formerly Twitter) stating – “I am closely following the consequences of the terrible collapse that occurred on the beach of Palma.” He confirmed that he had spoken with local and regional authorities and assured that the government is ready to provide all necessary support. “I want to send my condolences to the families of the deceased and my wish for a speedy recovery to the injured.”

Playa de Palma, located between the holiday resorts of Ca’n Pastilla and s’Arenal is a popular tourist destination. Despite this being early season, the area is already incredibly busy.

Investigations Begin

As investigations begin into the cause of the collapse, the community has united in its support for the victims and their families. The authorities are urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward to assist in the investigation. Many questions will be asked in the coming days.