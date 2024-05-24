Meta withdraws fundraising features

By Donna Williams • Published: 24 May 2024 • 17:53

Online donate key on keyboard Credit: Shutterstock: pixelliebe

Charity fundraising in Spain will no longer include features provided by Meta, effective Monday July 1.

It has been announced that, from this date, all fundraising features accessible via Facebook and Instagram will be withdrawn in the European Economic Area (EEC).

The full list of affected countries includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Germany, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden.

How will this Meta change affect charities?

Any charity that uses the ‘Donate’ button at the top of its Facebook page is advised to redirect it to its website. Meta has confirmed that all affected organisations will be emailed explaining what changes they must make.

Once received, they advise that action be taken as quickly as possible to avoid any loss of funds. They have also confirmed that if you donate to a charity via Meta, the last donation accepted will be June 30.

Facebook birthday fundraiser

This means the end of being able to select a charity to support in honour of a celebration such as a birthday. This offered a very easy way for charities to gain additional funding from third parties passively. This was also an excellent opportunity for many to unite friends and family behind a cause they felt passionate about.

Alternative Crowdfunding Platforms

There are several alternative crowdfunding platforms that charities might consider using. The challenge is finding one that does not charge too much in administration or commission fees. Perhaps this change will force the crowdfunding industry to re-engineer and improve its current products.