Oasis Fest kicks off

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 24 May 2024 • 9:48

Photo: Facebook / Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony will open the season of the Oasis Marbella Fest on Friday May 31at the multi-purpose venue in San Pedro Alcantara.

The Deputy Mayor of Sampedra, Javier García; the Youth Councillor, Alejandro González, and the promoter, Tone Guimaraens, launched the concert, which will be the inaugural event of the E1 competition in Puerto Banus and which will be joined by four more festivals during the summer: I Love Reggaeton on July 26, I Love the 90s July 27, the Bella Festival on August 3 and ElRow Town on August 24.

García said that, “this is great news for Marbella and San Pedro Alcantara, especially for young people and for the commercial sector, due to its economic impact”. “We want to respond to our neighbours in terms of music, with affordable prices and in a quality venue”, said the mayor, who thanked the promoters and the sponsor, Hard Rock Hotel Marbella, “for supporting the celebration of this type of event in the municipality.

“We love music”

For his part, Gonzalez said that residents registered in Marbella will have an additional discount on the price of tickets for all events. The festival’s website www.omafest.es, will provide a link for the purchase of passes and has also set up a section for hiring personnel for the concerts.

As for the musical events themselves, in addition to the Latin star, the festival will feature singers and groups including Viva Suecia, Ivan Ferreiro, Iñigo Quintero, Cali & Dandee and 2 Unlimited, among others. ElRow, an internationally renowned electronic music event, will also be present in the city for the first with more than 50 artists and 300 performers who will entertain the audience on six stages.

Finally, the commercial director of Hard Rock Hotel, Nico Timmermans, thanked the organisers and the City Council for, “making this project possible, of which we are part and in which we feel committed because we love music”.