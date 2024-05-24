Palma Enters Three Days of Mourning

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 24 May 2024 • 20:16

The scene of the Playa de Palma tragedy Credit: EWN

Palma City Council has decreed three days of mourning following the tragic collapse of a building in Playa de Palma, which claimed four lives and injured up to twenty others.

The mourning period will begin at midnight on Friday May 24 and continue until midnight on Sunday.

Mayor Jaime Martinez Llabres announced the declaration of mourning.

An Outpouring of Condolences

At the scene of the incident, in front of the Medusa Beach Club, members of the security and emergency teams observed a minute of silence in tribute to the victims. The collapse has prompted a widespread outpouring of condolences from various organisations and institutions.

The Balearic Leisure and Entertainment Association, the Playa de Palma Hotel Association and the Hotel Business Federation of Mallorca are among the organisations who have expressed their condolences.

Institutions such as the Balearic Parliament observed a minute of silence on May 24.

President of the Balearic Islands, Marga Prohens

A memorial event was held in Plaza de Cort, attended by prominent figures including the President of the Government of the Balearic Islands, Marga Prohens. Prohens expressed gratitude to ‘all the security forces and bodies that were deployed from the first moment.’

This tragic event in one of Palma’s busiest tourist areas has deeply impacted the community, prompting solidarity and reflection as the city mourns the loss of lives and prays for the recovery of the injured.