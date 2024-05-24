Police are using mobile radar to catch speeding electric scooters

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 24 May 2024 • 10:15

Speeding scooters fined Photo: Pexels CC

In a campaign running until Sunday June 9, police in Malaga province are on the hunt for electric scooters that violate road safety regulations.

The Council will set up two mobile radars in the five black spots it has located and hopes to extend the campaign for longer and in other areas. In 2023, accidents related to this type of vehicle have increased by 30 per cent, from 210 to 280.

Scooters caught speeding will be fined €200 by the local police. In addition, the vehicle may be seized if the speed detected exceeds 25 kilometres per hour, as it does not comply with the regulations set out in the new law introduced at the beginning of 2024. Scooters may also be confiscated if they are being ridden by anyone under 16 years of age.

Based on state regulations, the speed limits for electric scooters are: 25 kilometres per hour in segregated and delimited cycle lanes; 15 kilometres per hour in delimited cycle lanes in pedestrian zones; 20 in residential streets and single carriageway roads.

In addition, the operation will correct other types of offences that may occur, such as driving with several occupants, driving in a pedestrian zone or using a mobile phone, among others. Fines will be imposed on the rider, regardless of whether the scooter is rented or owned.