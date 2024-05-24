Readers’ views on electric vehicles

By Donna Williams •
Published: 24 May 2024
The Spanish electric vehicle (EV) market is less advanced than some of its European neighbours.
We asked our readers their thoughts on purchasing one:
Paulo Silva from Portugal, now living in Polop would never consider buying an electric car because of the cost and lack of convenience. He went on to explain, “I like to drive to Portugal to visit my family, and this typically takes 12 hours. When one of my friends did the same thing in an electric car, it took them more than a day because of all the stopping… why would I do that?”
Gabriela Marian, who moved to Spain from Romania, had this to say, “I would not buy an electric car because I would be worried about running out of charge if I went on a long journey. I also do not think electric cars are better than what we have now because there is more risk of accidents, such as fires. The world wants to evolve but I see that it is getting worse”
Raquel Mulet Hernandez, a Cuban living in Spain for more than a decade, was very vocal in her enthusiasm for owning an electric car. She told us, “ I would spend less money on maintenance, they make less noise and are much easier to park because it is free, there are zero restrictions on entering big cities, and the cost of recharging is much cheaper than gasoline.” She continued “Above all, the great environmental impact because they pollute zero, so you get to help the planet by driving one”.
Linda Bohn da Silva originally from Norway, responded with a definite ‘no’ as she does not see that they are any good for longer journeys. She explained, “The biggest issue is the lack of electric points. I would be very nervous that the car would stop and I would be stuck”
