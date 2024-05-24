Restoring the Serra Gelada

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 24 May 2024 • 6:00

The Serra Gelada environment Credit: Juan Carlos, Flickr

The Department of Environment, Water, Infrastructure and Territory removed 500 kilograms of nets and remains of ropes in the Serra Gelada Natural Park in Alfas del Pi.

The initiative focused on restoring the marine ecosystems of the region by removing lost or abandoned fishing equipment, including nets, ropes, fishing lines, sinkers, anchors and chains.

During the removal process, a seahorse of the Hippocampus guttulatus (Long-snouted seahorse) species was found trapped among the remains.

The species were transferred to the Sea Animal Recovery and Conservation Area of the Oceanographic Foundation, where they were evaluated and monitored before their release back into their natural habitat.