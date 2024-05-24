Spotlight on Murcia City

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 24 May 2024 • 18:18

Sun, History, and Festive Spirit! Image: Shutterstock/ saiko3p

MURCIA City is the seventh largest city in the country, with a population of around 460,349 inhabitants. The city’s rich history is reflected in its architecture and main sights. The Cathedral of Murcia is a key landmark. The Glorieta has traditionally been the town’s centre since the 18th century. The city hall is also situated here.

Murcia’s old town, largely pedestrianised, is centred around Calle Platería and Calle Trapería. The Casino featuring a Moorish-style patio inspired by the Alhambra is a must-visit.

Murcia is famous for its lively atmosphere and festivals. The Holy Week procession is among the most renowned in Spain. Following Holy Week, the city celebrates the Spring Festivals including the famous and the colourful Burial of the Sardine parade.

Murcia is also famous for its lively atmosphere. The bustling Plaza Cardenal Belluga is a popular spot as is the Mercado de Correos, the converted central post office, for locals and tourists, filled with cafes and restaurants where one can enjoy traditional Murcian cuisine.

For those who enjoy green spaces, the Segura River runs through the city, flanked by beautiful parks and walking paths. The Malecón Garden is worth a visit, offering a peaceful break from the bustling city.

Overall, Murcia City offers a blend of historical sites, a vibrant culture, and a warm climate. It is a delightful destination for anyone looking to experience the heart of southeastern Spain.

Murcia Cathedral

THE Cathedral of Murcia, a stunning landmark in the centre of Murcia, stands as a testament to the city’s rich history. Construction of this impressive cathedral began in 1394 and concluded in 1465, showcasing the Castilian Gothic style. However, its architecture also incorporates Renaissance and Baroque elements, reflecting changes over the centuries.

One of the most striking features is the cathedral’s façade, added in the 18th century, which is a masterpiece of Spanish Baroque design. The interior houses numerous chapels, each adorned with intricate artwork and religious relics, including the Chapel of the Vélez, renowned for its ornate Gothic decoration.

The bell tower, which rises to 93 metres, offers panoramic views of Murcia and is a symbol of the city. The Cathedral of Murcia is not only a place of worship but also a key tourist attraction, drawing visitors with its architectural beauty and historical significance.

Mercado de Correos

THE Mercado de Correos is a vibrant foodie paradise. Housed in a historic building that was once the city’s central post office, it was restored retaining features like the original facade and flooring. This is the trendiest hotspot in Murcia that appeals to all ages with a wide variety of food, drinks, cocktails, and entertainment available.

The ground floor layout revolves around the central bar, with food stations lining the longer sides of the rectangular space. The terrace, named ‘El Invernadero’ (the conservatory) due to its glass covering is the livelier area with DJs and ambient music located at the back of the ground floor. The upper floor is designated for events.

The ‘market’, open every day from 10 am to midnight extending to 2 am on Fridays and Saturdays, is always bustling with activity. Due to its size and the variety of areas you can have a quiet drink and a chat or a livelier night out with music and dancing.

Local News

Summer Concerts

THE sixth year of ‘Noches del Malecón’ is set to take Murcia by storm this summer, offering an array of cultural activities from June 1 onwards. With over 130,000 attendees in its previous year, this event aims to solidify its place as one of Spain’s most-attended concert series.

Organised by the Murcia City Council, the festival boasts an impressive lineup featuring Grammy-winning American rock band Larkin Poe, Argentine artist Kevin Johansen, and local favourites like Andy & Lucas, Pignoise, and El Kanka.

Aside from music, attendees can enjoy stand-up comedy shows, hypnotism performances, and even a business networking event, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

Gastronomy enthusiasts can participate in wine tastings featuring DOP Vinos de Jumilla, while art lovers can unleash their creativity in collage workshops led by Electric Girl.

With its diverse program and top-notch organisation, ‘Noches del Malecón’ aims to offer locals and tourists an unforgettable summer experience.

River Cleanup

THE Murcia City Hall is gearing up for another exciting event on June 1st – the return of #RetoRíoLimpio (Clean River Challenge)! This initiative invites volunteers to join in cleaning up the riverbanks of the Segura River in a day of collaboration for the environment.

The day kicks off at 9:30 AM with the collection of accreditations and volunteer bibs, followed by the river clean-up activities. Participants can expect a lively atmosphere with the promise of a giant paella cooking session, a thrilling show featuring Drilo the Crocodile for the kids, and groovy beats spun by DJ Madbel. The event isn’t just about cleaning up; it’s also about community engagement and celebration. So mark your calendars, grab your friends, and be part of this meaningful project to keep the Segura River clean. With fun surprises in store, it’s an event not to be missed!

