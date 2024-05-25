A stroll for charity

By Kevin Fraser Park •
There are a few places left for June’s Mijas Walking Tours For Charity: Wednesday 19, Saturday 22, Monday 24 and Thursday 27.
Mijas Walking Tours For Charity are a three hour stroll through the streets of Mijas, a beautiful white walled village nestled above the Spanish Mediterranean Sea. There are many lovely things to see here, but the aim is to go beyond the obvious and take you into the real Mijas.
Your host, Alan Boardman who has lived and worked in Mijas for 19 years, will explain, in a fun way, the history and development of the village and the wider Costa del Sol. The tours are weekly, in English only and there’s a maximum group size of 12 people. You meet at 11am right outside the Town Hall in Mijas village.
There is a suggested minimum donation of just €5, payable at the end of the tour. All money is donated to a nominated charity and, so far over €18,000 has been raised in this way.
If you’d like to join a tour please WhatsApp on +34 6105 22605.
