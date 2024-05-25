A Toast to Dads

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 25 May 2024 • 20:15

Father's Day lunch Photo: La Sala

This Father’s Day, make it unforgettable for the special man in your life by celebrating at La Sala Puerto Banus.

Join the celebration on Sunday June 16, and treat Dad to an exquisite two-course Sunday Roast with all the trimmings for just €38 per person. The special Father’s Day menu features succulent Roast Sirloin of Beef, tender Braised Lamb Shank, and perfectly Roast Pork with crispy crackling. Each meal is complemented by a chilled glass of Champagne, perfect for toasting to Dad’s health and happiness.

Elevate the celebration with La Sala’s exclusive Sunday Sharing Platter, offering a taste of all three roasts for those who want a bit of everything. The festivities kick off at 2pm with the talented Debra Stacey lighting up the afternoon with her performance of an eclectic mix of genres including; mixed soul, funk, Motown, club classics and jazz to name a few.

The fun doesn’t stop there as kids can dive into face painting and games, making it a perfect day out for families. Cap off the celebration with La Sala’s Happy Hour from 5pm to 7pm, where guests can enjoy 50 per cent off selected drinks.

Don’t miss the chance to create lasting memories this Father’s Day. Book your table now at La Sala Puerto Banus. For reservations, contact: reservations@LaSalaBanus.com or call 952 814 145.