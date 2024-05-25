Axarquia Pool rules & reservoir update

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 25 May 2024 • 11:11

STARTING June 1, private pools on the Costa del Sol can be filled, following authorisation by the Drought Management Commission recently. In the Western Costa del Sol, urban water usage increases to 225 litres per person per day, while in Malaga capital, Bajo Guadalhorce, and Viñuela-Axarquía, it remains at 200 litres.

Requests for private pool authorization in Malaga capital, Axarquía, the Western Costa del Sol, and Campo de Gibraltar have been approved, subject to the condition that they possess a water recirculation system ensuring minimal water usage for sanitation and replenishing losses due to evaporation or filter cleaning. Furthermore, Malaga capital permits the filling of removable pools in educational centres only or for individuals with disabilities or special needs. Secretary General of Water for the Andalucian government, Ramiro Angulo, emphasised the importance of this system for maintaining water quality. Public pools were already authorised in previous rulings by the Drought Management Commission.

Reservoir Update

OVER the past week, water restrictions and conservation measures have led to a minimal decrease in the La Viñuela reservoir. Currently holding 31.40 cubic hectometres, the reservoir has only dropped by 0.16 cubic hectometres since last Monday. This is thanks to the consumption and agricultural irrigation restrictions imposed by the Drought Management Commission of the Andalucian Mediterranean Basins. Despite the severe drought situation, La Viñuela has 15.53 cubic hectometres more water than it did a year ago, providing slightly more assurance for the upcoming summer.

The areas within the Viñuela-Axarquía system, including Vélez-Málaga and Rincón de la Victoria, continue to follow water-saving measures mandated by the Junta de Andalucía. Though rainfall during Semana Santa was minimal, these measures remain crucial. The government stresses that the region’s emergency status necessitates maintaining strict water conservation to ensure reliable supply throughout the summer.

