Axarquia traditions: San Isidro celebrations

Axarquía's Romería Spirit
LA Romería de San Isidro is a popular Spanish festivity honouring San Isidro, the patron saint of farmers and labourers. It is usually celebrated in mid-May, this tradition involves processions, feasts, and various festivities across Spain. Each town adds its unique touch, showcasing its local customs and traditional dishes.
In the Axarquía region, the celebrations are particularly vibrant. Vélez-Málaga, for example, hosts a grand event where participants enjoy a procession from the Cerro Hermitage to La Finca La Pola. This celebration is a highlight for Vélez-Málaga’s community, it’s a time to get together and enjoy music, dancing, and feasting.
Nerja also celebrates with great enthusiasm. The local council usually gives special congratulations to the farmers of Nerja and Maro who are so important for the economy in the area. The event includes processions as well as music and dancing, promoting a strong sense of community.
In Colmenar, the celebration features a procession through the town’s streets, honouring San Isidro. After the procession, locals gather to enjoy rosquillas and sweet wine together.
Overall, La Romería de San Isidro in Axarquía highlights the region’s cultural richness, rural traditions, and community spirit, making it a cherished annual event. With so many rural towns and an economy so dependent on its farmers it is only natural that the entire region celebrates San Isidro with gusto.
