Celebrate in style at Christy’s Irish Gastropub

Published: 25 May 2024 • 16:25
Located just off the beachfront in Fuengirola, Christy’s Irish Gastropub is thrilled to bring you exciting news: you can now host your celebration in their brand-new function room, and the best part is, there’s no charge for hiring the space!
Yes its free to hire !!! Tell only your best friends. Open seven days a week from 11:00 AM until 1:00 AM, Christy’s is the perfect spot for any party.
Whether you’re planning a pre-wedding gathering, a post-wedding celebration, a birthday party, christening, or baby shower, Christy’s can cater to all your needs. With a delicious food menu and the option to arrange a magnificent charcuterie board for your guests, Christy’s ensures that your event is memorable and hassle-free. Just let them handle all the details, so you can focus on enjoying the occasion.
Adding to the charm of Christy’s is their reputation for serving the best Guinness in Fuengirola. Yes, the rumour is true! Their commitment to quality and authentic Irish hospitality makes every visit special, and their function room is sure to add a unique touch to your celebrations.
So why wait? Host your next event at Christy’s Irish Gastropub, where great food, excellent drinks, and a warm atmosphere come together to create unforgettable memories. For reservations or more information, visit us today and discover why Christy’s is Fuengirola’s top choice for celebrations.
Calle Olleria 20, Fuengirola
Tel: 620 226 911
