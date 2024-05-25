By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 25 May 2024 • 22:27

Charity quiz to help abandoned dogs Photo: Pickpik CC

It’s Time to Get Quizzed. Join Bridges Bar in Riviera Del Sol for a night of fun, friends, and trivia.

Their PAD Charity Quiz Night is just around the corner and they can’t wait to see you there on Monday June 3 at 7.30pm

Get ready for three rounds of brain-teasing challenges, featuring: general knowledge, music and marathon. And to fuel your minds, they’ll have a delicious hot buffet available for just €15 per person.

PAD (Proteccion de Animales Domesticos) was founded in 1996 with the objective of sheltering and then finding new homes for abandoned dogs and cats. They are dependent on funds from donations and events like this so make sure to book your team in advance to secure your spot, call 603 10 10 88