By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 25 May 2024 • 22:27
Charity quiz to help abandoned dogs
Photo: Pickpik CC
It’s Time to Get Quizzed. Join Bridges Bar in Riviera Del Sol for a night of fun, friends, and trivia.
Their PAD Charity Quiz Night is just around the corner and they can’t wait to see you there on Monday June 3 at 7.30pm
Get ready for three rounds of brain-teasing challenges, featuring: general knowledge, music and marathon. And to fuel your minds, they’ll have a delicious hot buffet available for just €15 per person.
PAD (Proteccion de Animales Domesticos) was founded in 1996 with the objective of sheltering and then finding new homes for abandoned dogs and cats. They are dependent on funds from donations and events like this so make sure to book your team in advance to secure your spot, call 603 10 10 88
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.