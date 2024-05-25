Cirque du Soleil: In a new light

By Kevin Fraser Park •
First premiered in April 1994, Alegría (‘joy’ in English) is one of the most beloved Cirque du Soleil shows; a fan favorite that has greatly contributed to establishing the company’s signature style of performance internationally.
To mark the show’s 25th anniversary in 2019, Cirque du Soleil premiered ‘Alegría – In A New Light’, a complete reimagination of its 1994 acclaimed production creativity designed to inspire today’s audiences.
Alegría has been recreated as a timeless Cirque du Soleil masterpiece for a new generation to enjoy. At the centre of a kingdom that has lost its king, Alegría observes the conflict between the established order and a fresh movement yearning for hope and rejuvenation.
Brought to life by an international cast of 54 acrobats, clowns, musicians, and singers, ‘Alegría – In A New Light’ is a contemporary revival that encapsulates all the excitement, magic and joy that has made the world fall in love with Cirque du Soleil.
From May 31 to June 30, the show will be under the Big Top at Recinto Ferial Cortijo de Torres in Malaga. Tickets are still available but the show’s run cannot be extended so grab your tickets now at the Cirque du Soleil website.
