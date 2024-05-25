Disposing of pruning waste in Calpe

By Anna Akopyan •
Calpe City Council joined forces with Acciona (garbage collection service) to regulate the excess of pruning waste across the town.
A map highlighting the locations for pruning waste collection was shared by the Council, including six points outside the urban area for wider access.
The local Council reminds the citizens that they can request pickup service by calling 965 832 561 or sending an email to linearubanacalpe@acciona.
The pruning waste can also be disposed of at the Point Limpio or Punt Blanc on Ausias March Street, to a limit of two cubic metres. For pickup service, pruning by individuals is limited to one metre in length, 30 kg in weight, and must be placed in bags.
Calpe Council emphasised the built-up of waste over the past few years and enforced penalties for pruning excess ranging from €450 to €900.
The local government shared their plans for Calpe “to have its own Ecopark where the shredding and pruning treatment can be carried out for subsequent reuse.”
The map can be seen here.
