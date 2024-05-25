Fiesta time in Alhaurin

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 25 May 2024 • 17:48

Feria de San Juan Bautista Photo: Alhaurin Town Hall

The San Juan 2024 Fair of Alhaurin de la Torre will take place from Thursday June 20 to Monday June 24.

Councillor, Andrés García, together with the Fiestas and Tourism team, outlined the programme and highlighted several important new features including the four-day Feria de Día in the Parque Municipal del Mirador de Bellavista, from Friday to Monday, with performances from 4pm by Malamanera (Friday), Comando G (Saturday), Makarines (Sunday) and Al Son de Jerez (Monday).

The fair begins on Thursday with the inaugural parade and, after the cutting of the ribbon, it will be time for everyone to enjoy themselves in the stalls set up in the Recinto Ferial. The Caseta Municipal will host concerts every night at 11pm and, after the concerts, young people will be able to enjoy DJ Eldrian’s sessions.

San Juan, will have his big day on June 24, with mass in the Parish Church of San Sebastián at 6pm sung by the Santa Cecilia Choir and a procession from 7pm onwards. On Sunday June 23 there will be a paella tasting in the Municipal Park for a donation of just €1.

Five days of fiestas

It should be noted that once again, during the five days of the fiestas, there will be noise-free hours in the attractions area from 6.30pm to 8.30pm and, from Saturday to Monday, the park will host activities for children in the mornings with games and shows from 11am to 1.30pm.

Andrés García has appealed to Alhaurinos and visitors to make the most of this Fair, which has been prepared with, “a lot of affection” so that everyone feels represented and finds something to enjoy in the full programme of events planned.