By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 25 May 2024 • 18:08

Flamenco in a stunning setting Photo: Facebook / Casares Town Hall

The Rosa Fina Flamenco Festival in Casares is being held over three days from Thursday June 27 to Saturday June 29.

In its seventh year, the Rosa Fina festival provides a flamenco experience with a programme that combines singing, dancing, guitar playing, folklore and fusion in a very special setting.

The performances are held in the historic centre of Casares, in the area of the old Capuchin Convent and in the Blas Infante Cultural Centre, located in the grounds of the castle, an old 13th century Arab fortress that sits atop the town centre.

“An incomparable setting for an excellent programme that combines tradition and avant-garde”, said the Mayor.

Francisco Balbuena, director of the Festival explained that, “we will have three days of performances that will begin on Thursday with a premiere show produced by the festival itself that combines the singing of Tomás Perrate and the guitar playing of Paco de Amparo with the projection of live video creations by the painter Patricio Hidalgo and the visual artist Calde Ramírez”.

On Friday June 28 the evening will begin with a performance by Los Malagatos, a folklore group from Malaga who will present a repertoire of popular songs from the province of Malaga. This will be followed by a singing recital by José Valencia, one of the most serious and powerful voices of the ‘jondo’ art, accompanied by the guitar of Juan Requena.

The festival will close on the night of Saturday June 29 with performances by the guitar duo Juan Martín and Chaparro from Málaga, the dancer Rafael Ramírez from Estepona, singer Sandra Carrasco and guitarist David de Arahal.