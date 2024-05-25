Kathmandu opens its 6th branch in Benidorm

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 25 May 2024 • 14:43

Indian meal at Kathmandu Credit: Kathmandu Benidorm, Facebook

Acclaimed in Albir, Moraira, Javea, Denia and Valencia, the Kathmandu Restaurant has just opened up a branch in Benidorm, inviting guests to delight in Nepalese and Indian cuisine.

The locally loved restaurant welcomes guests to its sixth branch in Benidorm, opposite Hotel Belroy at Avenida del Mediterraneo 15.

Kathmandu celebrated its expansion on May 20 with a large number of devoted customers and fabulous live music by Matt Mason. The community expressed its support, visiting the new venue and showing their gratitude for Kathmandu´s quality service on social media.

Giving back to the customers, Kathmandu is now offering a 10 per cent discount in Benidorm until June 18, taking guests on a journey of international and richly flavoured gastronomy.

Book your table by calling 965 573 668.

Open from Monday till Sunday at 1pm–4pm and 6pm–1am.

SPONSORED.