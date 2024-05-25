Keep on truckin’

By Kevin Fraser Park •
The 1st Mijas Truck Rally and Transport Fair will run from 5pm on Friday May 31 until Sunday June 2 at the Las Lagunas fairgrounds.
Nearly 200 trucks from different parts of Europe will come together in Mijas in an event in which the best vehicles will be awarded in different categories including: best restored classic, best decorated American vehicles, lighting and interiors, among others. On Sunday June 2 at 3pm, the prize-giving ceremony will take place.
There will also be a parade of participating lorries through the town centre of Las Lagunas on Saturday June 1 at 8pm.
The main companies in the transport sector will take part in this event for motor enthusiasts and, in addition, an agenda of parallel activities has been planned to make it attractive, not only for fans, but also for residents and visitors to Mijas. In addition, the event has a charitable character, as the bar service will be managed by Adimi and the Association of Charity Food for Autism.
