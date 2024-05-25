By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 25 May 2024 • 23:36
Hair, the musical
Photo: Flickr CC / MGEARTWORKS
The American tribal love rock musical Hair celebrates the sixties counterculture in all its barefoot, long-haired, bell-bottomed, beaded and fringed glory.
To an infectiously energetic rock beat, the show wows audiences with songs including ‘Aquarius’, ‘Good Morning, Starshine’ and ‘Let The Sunshine In’. Exploring ideas of identity, community, global responsibility and peace, Hair remains relevant as ever as it examines what it means to be a young person in a changing world.
Hair debuted off-Broadway in 1967 and was an instant sensation, moving to a second venue and playing 144 performances. On April 29, 1968, Hair opened on Broadway at the Biltmore Theatre. Breaking all theatre conventions, the show’s nudity made it a first for a Broadway musical, it made national headlines and played for 1,750 performances.
Hair tells the story of a tribe of hippies around the time of the Vietnam war and addresses the sexual revolution, spiritual enlightenment, recreational drug use and deals head on with the outdated, conservative views about homosexuality, race, emerging capitalism and war.
The show now comes to Fuengirola at Salón Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola from Wednesday June 5 until Sunday June 9 nightly at 9pm (due to the summer heat this performance starts later than usual).
For tickets go to the theatre’s website or email: boxoffice@salonvarietestheatre.com
