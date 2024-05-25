Loads of dough and never half-baked

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 25 May 2024 • 14:52

Learn how to make sourdough Photo: Deli Bakery

Deli Bakery is hosting Sourdough Bread Baking workshops in the stunning Castillo de Monda. This beautiful castle and its surroundings provide the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable experience.

Are you ready to embark on a culinary journey into the world of sourdough bread baking where you’ll uncover the secrets of crafting delicious sourdough loaves right in your own kitchen?

During this three- hour workshop you’ll learn the techniques of sourdough bread baking. Discover the secrets of fermentation and explore the art of choosing the finest ingredients for amazing flavour.

The dates coming up for the workshops are Tuesday June 18 and Tuesday June 23, both days from 11am until 2pm in Castillo de Monda. The cost is €75 per person and to reserve your place email: info@delibakery.nl or sign up on the website: delibakery.nl

Bakery-quality bread

In this interactive course, led by passionate baker, Lisette, you’ll dive deep into the art of sourdough bread making. From mastering the delicate balance of fermentation to perfecting the art of shaping and scoring your loaves, you’ll gain the skills and confidence to create bakery-quality bread at home.

Included is your own sourdough starter ‘Dina’ to kickstart your baking journey; a proofing basket to help your loaves rise to perfection and a recipe booklet packed with tried-and-tested sourdough recipes. With these essential tools and resources, you’ll be well-equipped to confidently bake your own mouthwatering sourdough bread from scratch.

The workshop is designed for both novice and experienced bakers and promises to be an unforgettable experience in the breathtaking Castillo de Monda. A unique opportunity to bake and learn in a breathtaking location