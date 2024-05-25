Los Amigos FC trek: Supporting MABS Cancer care

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 25 May 2024 • 12:12

Support the Cause Today Image: Paul Cassidy

A bunch of Los Amigos de Mazarron FC members recently wrapped up the initial leg of a 120km charity trek.

Making Strides: Support the Cause

Their path? The Portuguese route of the Camino de Santiago. What’s their aim? Raising funds for MABS Mazarron Cancer Support Foundation, marking 25 years of dedicated care for cancer patients. Tony, Steve, Paul, and Dave are the faces behind this noble endeavour. Want to chip in and show your support? You can sponsor them via PayPal at donate@mabscancersupport.org or through bank transfer: ES79 2100 6032 8702 0016 8624 (LA CAIXA). Every contribution counts!

