Los Amigos FC trek: Supporting MABS Cancer care

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 25 May 2024 • 12:12
Image: Paul Cassidy
A bunch of Los Amigos de Mazarron FC members recently wrapped up the initial leg of a 120km charity trek.
Their path? The Portuguese route of the Camino de Santiago. What’s their aim? Raising funds for MABS Mazarron Cancer Support Foundation, marking 25 years of dedicated care for cancer patients. Tony, Steve, Paul, and Dave are the faces behind this noble endeavour. Want to chip in and show your support? You can sponsor them via PayPal at donate@mabscancersupport.org or through bank transfer: ES79 2100 6032 8702 0016 8624 (LA CAIXA). Every contribution counts!
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
