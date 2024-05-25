Marbella’s big week

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 25 May 2024 • 9:48

Marbella's fair Photo: Screenshot / YouTube

The programme for Marbella’s San Bernabé Fair, which will run from Wednesday June 5 to Tuesday June 11, has been confirmed with more than fifty activities and concerts.

Marbella’s Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, presented the calendar of events in the Plaza del Santo Sepulcro and said that, “Marbella will once again experience its Semana Grande with festive days that are eagerly awaited by locals and visitors alike and which will include activities for all audiences”.

On June 5, the lighting of the Arco del Recinto at night will take place and, after the crowning of the Queens, King, Miss Congeniality and Ladies, the evening will end with a fireworks display.

The Day Fair will be inaugurated on June 6, at 1pm and on Monday June 10 at 12.00 midday, there is the parade of Giants. On Tuesday June 11, the big day and feast of the Patron Saint, the procession in honour of San Bernabé will take place.

The programme includes the Children’s Day, which will take place on Thursday June 6 from 7pm and will have special prices on the rides, and the ‘Noise Free Days’, which will take place on Friday June 7 and Sunday June 9, for the enjoyment of people who are extremely sensitive to loud sounds.

A magical evening

In addition, on Monday June 10, at 8pm, there will be a children’s party in the auditorium of the Recinto Ferial at night, Luis Teruel football pitch, featuring a magical evening full of entertainment, bouncy castles and numerous surprises.

Various musical performances feature national and local bands: on Tuesday June 11, the group Camela will give a concert, starting at 9pm, on Avenida Ricardo Soriano on the corner of Calle Huerta Chica. In addition, dance academies will perform every day on the stage of the Represa park, opposite Millán shoes, and will hold their competition on Friday June 7, at 9pm, in the Plaza de la Iglesia.

The complete programme can be consulted at this link.