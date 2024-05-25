Nicole King – Ocupas

By Nicole King • Published: 25 May 2024 • 14:17

“Ocupa” translated from Spanish to English literally means “occupies”, and is used to refer to a person who enters and takes up residence in a dwelling without the permission of the landlord, AKA a squatter.

Squatters have always been an issue in Spain, particularly in touristic areas with homes closed-up for months at a time, which is more frequent lately due to the 3 monthly restrictions following Brexit.

Under Spanish law the actions that can be taken by the police when dealing with a break-in are very different to those when dealing with a squatter, who ironically has many rights to stay in your home, particularly if it’s not your main residence.

You have just forty-eight hours to notify the police of a break-in so it’s essential to be aware of what’s going on at all times. Today’s technology makes it very affordable to set up and connect some form of camera security system to your computer or telephone. Receiving an immediate alert if someone enters your property without permission will allow you to act quickly and catch “the thief” and avoid years of costly, legal disputes with a squatter.

This has become such an issue that there’s even now insurance policies to guard against the consequences of a squatter and the costs they incur, such as utilities etc., things I’d never even thought of until I read the reasons they’d brought out the policy.

Secure entrances to the garage and home, locks on doors and windows are recommended as are an alarm system, automatically controlled lights and blinds and a friendly neighbour wouldn’t go amiss either!