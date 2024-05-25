By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 25 May 2024 • 12:20

Enjoy a city break in the Big Apple, direct from Palma Credit:Lukas Kloeppel Pexels

United Airlines has resumed its non-stop service between Palma and New York for the summer season, with three weekly flights.

The inaugural flight has arrived in Palma, marking the return of this highly anticipated route.

Enhanced Travel Options for Mallorca Residents

The airline will operate the route with a Boeing 767-400, offering a 12% increase in available seats compared to previous years. This service will provide a significant boost to travel options for Mallorca residents.

“With the return of service, customers in Mallorca will be able to take advantage of a direct connection to the US, as well as a network from United’s New York/Newark hub, offering non-stop connections to 73 destinations in America.”

Barcelona to San Francisco

In addition to the Palma-New York route, United Airlines summer 2024 schedule includes new services from Athens to Chicago and Barcelona to San Francisco. This expanded schedule underscores United Airlines’ commitment to enhancing connectivity between Europe and the United States, providing more travel options and convenience for passengers.