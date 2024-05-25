Palma Forum to Support Multicultural Business Ventures

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 25 May 2024 • 11:50

Integrating the diverse entrepreneurial community in Palma Credit: PalmaActiva

PalmaActiva’s headquarters have hosted the inaugural Forum on Economy, Commerce, and Interculturality in Palma.

This initiative aims to foster business relationships and highlight the efforts of entrepreneurs from various nationalities based in Palma.

Interculturality in the Business World

The forum’s creation also sought to provide a stable platform for reflecting on the value of interculturality in the business world. It aimed to stimulate debate and the exchange of experiences among individuals from different nationalities, offering them a basic understanding of the roles of major business organisations and the Chamber of Commerce. Participants were also informed about the support provided by public administrations to companies.

The Importance of Immigration

The events saw participation from the consuls of the USA, Morocco, Germany, Peru and Ecuador. Around 80 entrepreneurs of various nationalities attended. Three panel discussions were held, focusing on the importance of immigration to the economy of Palma and the Balearic Islands, as well as business financing and support.

Key attendees included Lupe Ferrer, Councillor of Economy, Commerce and Self-Employed, and Catalina Barcelo, Director General of Economy and Statistics.

This forum marks a significant step towards recognising and integrating the diverse entrepreneurial community in Palma, aiming to strengthen economic ties and support multicultural business ventures.