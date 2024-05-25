Pawsawhile Summer Fayre

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 25 May 2024 • 17:27
Dog charity summer Fayre
Photo: Goodfon CC
After volunteering for 5 years at an animal rescue charity Carl and Anita Hooper decided to start their own dog rescue and rehoming organisation near Malaga in February 2019.
The charity is run entirely by volunteers and completely reliant on donations and fundraising by friends and family to help them care for as many unwanted and abandoned dogs as possible.
Anita and Carl Hooper put on a fayre twice a year to raise funds to cover vet bills, food etc., for the dogs and puppies under their care. This summer’s fayre features a large variety of stalls, a raffle, and a tombola and is being held at Coin Carvery at The Pig, Carretera Cortijo Benitez, Coin on Saturday June 8 from 10am until 2pm with refreshments available.
To book a stall or for more information, please contact Pawsawhile via Facebook or email: pawsawhile_dogrescue@aol.com
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
