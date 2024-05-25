Phone restrictions are not beneficial to students

By Anna Akopyan •
Updated: 25 May 2024 • 6:39
Phone use at school
Credit: RDNE Stock project, Pexels
Dutch researchers revealed that prohibiting phones at school does not benefit students.
The Dutch Ministry of Education banned the use of phones in 2023, aiming to improve the experience of students, but the results were not impressive.
A study by the Radboud University in Nijmegen surveyed 1,000 teachers, parents and students on their experience of phone-free schools and found that while parents and teachers were in favour, students rated their experience an average of 4.8 out of 10, compared to 6.8 before the prohibition.
The researcher, Loes Pouwels, shared that increased personal contact led to more cases of “offline bullying” and physical violence. 40 per cent of the students said that their school breaks were better without a phone, while 37 per cent said they missed them.
“I am forced to socialise when I´m not in the mood, which is often,” shared one of the students. Many mentioned the disadvantages of not having a phone and being unable to consult school schedules.
For students with health conditions, including mental disorders, this was particularly difficult, as they were unable to be in touch with family members; Pouwels said that special cases have to be considered when placing such significant regulations.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
