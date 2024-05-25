Reader waits more than two years for EV refund

By John Smith • Updated: 25 May 2024 • 11:35

Mr Cavett’s electric Dacia Spring which has cost him nearly €8,000 more than expected Credit: John Cavett

There has been quite a lot of discussion in Euro Weekly News and our social media sites with regards to the introduction of electric vehicles.

Generally speaking the overall opinion of those readers who spoke to us was a definite thumbs down but the speculation prompted one of our readers John Cavett to share his story.

More in sorrow than in anger

He explained that “in the Summer of 2021 I had decided that my trusty 22 year old Hyundai had to go and after looking around, decided that a fully electric vehicle was the way to go. More research lead me to the Dacia Spring, a new model which was eligible under MOVES.”

MOVES is a Spanish Government Scheme whereby if you buy an electric vehicle of an approved sort and scrap an old petrol/diesel vehicle at the same time, you are eligible for a contribution from the Government of up to €7,000 and at that time a 70 per cent contribution for the purchase and installation of a home charging point.

John visited his Local Renault/Dacia Agents in Torrevieja and having placed an order took delivery of the vehicle in December 2021.

The start of the two and a half year wait

“The Agents had taken copies of all of my documents that they needed and were ‘dealing’ with the MOVES claim for me but were unsure as to the time scale. I had a home charging point installed by a legal Spanish electrician, paid the bill of nearly €1,000 and took a copy of the factura to the agents so they could add this to my claim.

“This is where the problems started. I was asked to provide a Tax Residency Certificate which I obtained and took a copy to the Agents. All goes quiet for a while. I did get my Spanish solicitor, a real abogado, to call the lady in Madrid who was actually processing my claim and he seemed content with the conversation.

“The following year I was asked to bring the car to the agents so photos could be taken at the request/demand of the authorities together with a document for me to sign. Duly done. Quiet again. December 2023, yet another demand for photos and another form to sign. Shortly followed by demand for ‘proof of purchase’, (As if the agents would give me the vehicle if it wasn’t paid for) followed shortly for a request from the Agents for me to bring the matriculation document so they could copy it and forward to the authorities.

“This they had previously done but had not included a blank page of the document, quite sensibly in my view, The page in question is blank for new vehicle matriculation documents. As I understand it, these later items were from the Valencian Authorities to whom the claim had been sent.

Not a eurocent received

“Here I am just under two and a half years later and I still haven’t received a eurocent back!”

One wonders whether this is a one off problem or if bureaucracy strikes again.