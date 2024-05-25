Roman remains from Villajoyosa featured by UNESCO

By Anna Akopyan •
Roman remains at the Villamuseum
Replicas of Roman remains from the Bou Ferrer wreck of Villajoyosa are to be featured in an exhibition by UNESCO, considered to have a significant impact on the underwater cultural heritage.
The remains came from a High Roman Empire ship, which sank off the coast of Villajoyosa on its journey from Cadiz to Rome.
3D replicas and digital files were transferred to the Ministry of Culture, including an amphora of Andalucian olive oil from the ship´s kitchen and a lead ingot with Nero´s imperial seals.
The pieces left for Croatia on May 23, to be exhibited as part of the UNESCO heritage at the International Centre for Underwater Archeology in Zadar.
The director of Vilamuseu, Antonio Espinosa, explained that the replicas were digitally perfected and restored to imitate the original pieces, bringing Villajoyosa´s Roman history to the present day.
