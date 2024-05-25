Schiphol turns down the volume

By Linda Hall • Published: 25 May 2024 • 22:08

SCHIPHOL AIRPORT: Given a deadline to comply with noise pollution regulations Photo credit: CC/Bram Steeman

With a new Netherlands’ government expected in June, its predecessor announced measures aimed at reducing noise pollution in areas near Schiphol airport.

These had to be introduced following a July 2023 court ruling that gave the government, which owns the airport, 12 months to comply with regulations directed at solving problems caused by aircraft noise.

Infrastructure minister Mark Harbers’ proposals would permit between 460,000 and 470,000 flights each year, an increase of 7,500 which he admitted might not be popular with the local community.

That was still below the permitted limit of an annual 500,000 flights and would include noise-reducing measures Harbers said.

From November 2024, national airline KLM will use quieter aircraft at night and the two runways which are responsible for most noise pollution will not operate between 1pm and 3pm.

In addition, Schiphol is to increase landing fees for noisy aircraft, with the biggest culprits like Boeing 747-400s barred from landing or taking off between 11pm and 7am. Night flights will also be cut from 32,000 to 27,000, Harbers revealed.

In all, the new regulations together with those introduced earlier, should reduce daytime noise and annoyance to nearby residents by 20 per cent during the day and 15 per cent at night, the minister said.

The government was also considering a partial ban on night flights, beginning in 2026, although Harbers explained that this was still under discussion.