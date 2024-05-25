Ssshhh! Silent Disco

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Dancing in silence
A unique silent disco event where you’ll be walking and dancing with headphones on, immersed in the music and the stunning coastal scenery of the Paseo Maritimo in San Pedro Alcantara, Marbella.
Put on your headphones, feel your favourite groove, and show off your best dance moves while enjoying breathtaking views of the beautiful beach. So grab your friends, put on your dancing shoes, and join in for a crazy fun event. Everybody is welcome and no dance experience is required, it’s just about having fun. It’s on Saturday June 8 with two time slots – 11am and 7pm.
“Dancing in public sounds terrifying, right? Well, that’s exactly how I felt before my first Silent Disco experience in London! But guess what? The freedom of letting loose under the open sky turned out to be one of the most liberating experiences of my life. Now, I’m bringing that same magic to Marbella”, said the organiser of the event.
Silent Disco Marbella isn’t just about dancing (although there will be plenty of that!). It’s about breaking out of your shell, feeling the sun on your face, and enjoying the stunning beachfront scenery of San Pedro – all while grooving to your own beat.
Tickets costing €15 are available through the Eventbrite website.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
