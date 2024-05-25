Stand-up for Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 25 May 2024 • 8:20

LJ Da Funk Photo: Eventbrite

Comedy night returns to Louie Louie Live in Estepona on Thursday June 27 from 8.30pm until 11pm.

A number of comedians will be in Estepona for another hilarious night of stand-up comedy featuring a line-up of fantastic comedians in the form of Dan Jones, LJ DA Funk, Josephine Lacey and regular host and compere, Nik Coppin.

Dan Jones won Breakthrough Comedian of the Year in Amused Moose National New Comic awards 2019, and also Rising Star New Act of the Year finalist 2019. He started his stand up career in 2018, soon establishing himself as one of London’s fastest rising comedians by reaching the finals of comedy competitions. “Definitely one to watch”, said Rhod Gilbert.

LJ Da Funk is the brainchild of Zak Splijt. A self-styled New York gangster, he is loud, brash, and full of energy. LJ tells jokes that are ostensibly idiotic but with wit and wisdom bubbling under the surface.

Josephine Lacey first came onto the London comedy circuit in October 2008. Drawing on her Jamaican-Irish heritage and life experiences, she delivers her material with an honest humour and a natural raw energy.

British stand-up comedian Nik Coppin has performed all over the world and developed an international following. Born and bred in London and now based on the south coast of England in the city of Brighton he has spent over 20 years becoming a global circuit comedian.

Tickets for the event are on sale via the Eventbrite website for €20.38, don’t miss out as stand up returns to Estepona.