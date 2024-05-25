Trending:

U3A at Los Arcos

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 25 May 2024 • 12:35

The View at Los Arcos Credit: Richard Millington, Facebook

A lovely afternoon was spent by the U3A at the Los Arcos restaurant, Pedruguer.

The close-knit community met on May 24 to enjoy a delicious hog roast by the Costa Blanca Hogs and Catering cooks, Peter and Julie. Toasts were cheered to the live music by The View´s musicians, Andy and Debbie, who prompted much dancing by the attendees in the lovely Los Arcos garden. 

Late in the evening, the Red Cross visited the restaurant and received donations, selling a great number of lottery tickets within only 30 minutes. The U3A gave many thanks to all the participants, Peter and Julie and The View for such a lovely afternoon of relaxation. 

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Anna Akopyan

Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading