U3A at Los Arcos

Published: 25 May 2024 • 12:35
The View at Los Arcos
Credit: Richard Millington, Facebook
A lovely afternoon was spent by the U3A at the Los Arcos restaurant, Pedruguer.
The close-knit community met on May 24 to enjoy a delicious hog roast by the Costa Blanca Hogs and Catering cooks, Peter and Julie. Toasts were cheered to the live music by The View´s musicians, Andy and Debbie, who prompted much dancing by the attendees in the lovely Los Arcos garden.
Late in the evening, the Red Cross visited the restaurant and received donations, selling a great number of lottery tickets within only 30 minutes. The U3A gave many thanks to all the participants, Peter and Julie and The View for such a lovely afternoon of relaxation.
