Wetroom Panels promise to transform your bathroom

By EWN • Published: 25 May 2024 • 15:04

THERE is a new business offering a very new concept for those who would like to transform an old bathroom or are creating a new one.

Situated in Cabopino, Wetroom Panels have offer a very different way of decorating your bathroom wall, shower interior and even the ceiling.

Large PVC panels are an ideal way to do away with all of the fuss of tiling as they are more durable, 100 per cent waterproof, don’t need all of the back breaking job of cementing and then grouting which has to be kept clean.

If you’re looking for a sleek finish on your bathroom walls, large PVC bathroom wall panels are a great choice. PVC panels present a stylish and affordable alternative to tiling. Plus, with the range of designs available, there’s something to suit all tastes.

All joints are hidden

Larger panels are ideal if you’re looking to create a consistent finish across each wall. The size of the board means there are fewer joins for the overall size of the wall, making them great for bathrooms and shower rooms.

Easy to clean

Large PVC wall panels have a smooth texture and finish. This surface is simple to clean, which helps to reduce mould build-up. For a streak-free shine, use a squeegee and microfiber cloth to remove excess moisture.

Creates an even surface

Compared to much smaller tiles, larger panels give you the opportunity to create a more even surface across bathrooms walls without the effort. You can also install them over tiled areas to create a smooth surface.

Ceiling and flooring

Transform your space with our range of PVC ceiling panels. Designed to be used in any room of your home, from kitchen to bathroom and beyond, ceiling panelling is a great low-maintenance alternative to a traditional painted or tiled ceiling. Available in a variety of designs from clean white gloss to cool-toned grey wood effect and more, these PVC ceiling cladding are easy to install due to their efficient tongue and groove interlocking system. Functional, hard-wearing and quick to install, our ceiling panels create an attractive finish to any room at an affordable price. Browse through the full collection of ceiling panels below to find the perfect fit for your decorative vision.

No additional finishing required

Unlike other bathroom wall finishes, once you’ve installed your large PVC panels, you’re good to go. In addition, this wall installation is easy to maintain and clean to give you a design that lasts many years.

Installing large bathroom panels

Another benefit of using large PVC wall panels in your bathroom is they are relatively easy to install. You can opt to do it yourself with our simple help guides or call the professionals in. What’s more, many of the designs at Igloo surfaces fit together with a tongue and groove system that slot together easily and securely.

With years of experience in construction and renovation, the experts from Wetroom Panels know that this is a great time saving idea which is highly affordable and gives a much greater choice.

If you’re planning a bathroom makeover (or there are panels in wood or brick finishes for other parts of the house and can’t decide between small or large PVC panels, contact their team for advice.

The showroom at Autovia A7-Km1029.5 Via Hotel Guadalpin,2 Cabopino-Marbella is open from 9.30am to 4.30pm Monday to Friday and Saturday by appointment.

Visit the website https://wetroompanels.es alternatively call 952 037 534 or 639 288 059.

Sponsored