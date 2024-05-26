By John Smith •
Enjoy a drink and discover your artistic side
On Saturday June 1, the Cabañarte group will be hosting a morning of art, music and wine at the Urcal social hall from 11am to 1pm.
Organised in collaboration with the Urcal Neighbourhood Association it’s a chance to enjoy a masterclass on the basics of painting and is open to experienced painters as well as novices and this may be the kick start to a new hobby.
To join in call 651 872 607 as there are only a limited number of places available and with it costing just €12 per person there is bound to be a lot of interest.
As well as the masterclass, the cost also covers all materials, music, a drink and appetizer which all seems to be very good value for money.
Those who run Cabañarte, an art school specialising in painting and creativity classes for all ages, believe that everyone can be an artist and they want to promote art in a playful and accessible way for everyone.
