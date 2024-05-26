By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 May 2024 • 15:29

Benejuzar’s paw-some park: A new playground for pooches. Image: Ayuntamiento de Benejúzar / Facebook

Benejuzar is set to introduce its first canine leisure area, providing a dedicated space for dog owners and their furry companions.

Spanning 800 square metres, the area will be situated on municipally owned land in the La Cerámica industrial estate, nestled between Calle General Gutiérrez Mellado and Avenida de la Gloria.

The construction is slated to last six weeks with a budget of €11,802.

Minimising Disturbances

Jose Antonio Martínez, the Councilor for Animal Welfare, assured that the area will cater to pet owners seeking a safe space to take off their dogs’ leads while minimising disturbances to residents.

Mayor Vicente Cases outlined the plans for the facility, which include perimeter fencing for user safety and four activity stations featuring elements like a high jump, ring, see-saw, and slalom.

Additionally, a dedicated dog waste bin with a bag dispenser will be installed to promote cleanliness and hygiene.

Martínez expressed optimism, stating, “We are one step closer to realising these much-needed facilities, which will enhance the enjoyment of Benejuzar residents and their pets.”