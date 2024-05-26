Conservatives will bring back National Service

By John Smith •
Published: 26 May 2024 • 12:23
Rishi Sunak wants to see the return of National Service
Credit Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street flickr
If Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives are re-elected, teenagers will be at the forefront of policy decisions as they won’t be allowed to smoke but could fight for King and Country.
The plan is to offer 18-year-olds two options, firstly to become a member of the Armed Forces for a year and be paid or become a unpaid volunteer with community services such as the police of fire brigade one weekend a month.
Clearly, this is aimed to appeal to the Tory heartlands as so often, whenever youth misbehaves, the voices of many are raised saying “they wouldn’t behave like that if they had seen National Service!”
In fact National Service in the UK was scrapped in 1960, so any male who was born prior to 1942 would have experienced it but today would be over 80, so the majority of those calling for it to come back would never have experience it!
The Prime Minister explained on Saturday May 25 “I will bring in a new model of national service to create a shared sense of purpose among our young people and a renewed sense of pride in our country.”
He added the move would help young people learn “real world skills, do new things and contribute to their community and our country”.
Although supposedly a mandatory requirement, talking to Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips, the next day, Home Secretary James Cleverly said: “There’s going to be no criminal sanctions, nobody’s going to jail over this” if they refuse to take part.
It is expected to cost around £2.5 billion and both Labour and the Liberal Democrats have called it a waste of money and blame the Conservatives for reducing the size of the Armed Forces so badly in the first place.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.