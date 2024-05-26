Conservatives will bring back National Service

By John Smith • Published: 26 May 2024 • 12:23

Rishi Sunak wants to see the return of National Service Credit Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street flickr

If Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives are re-elected, teenagers will be at the forefront of policy decisions as they won’t be allowed to smoke but could fight for King and Country.

National Service

The plan is to offer 18-year-olds two options, firstly to become a member of the Armed Forces for a year and be paid or become a unpaid volunteer with community services such as the police of fire brigade one weekend a month.

Clearly, this is aimed to appeal to the Tory heartlands as so often, whenever youth misbehaves, the voices of many are raised saying “they wouldn’t behave like that if they had seen National Service!”

In fact National Service in the UK was scrapped in 1960, so any male who was born prior to 1942 would have experienced it but today would be over 80, so the majority of those calling for it to come back would never have experience it!

The Prime Minister explained on Saturday May 25 “I will bring in a new model of national service to create a shared sense of purpose among our young people and a renewed sense of pride in our country.”

He added the move would help young people learn “real world skills, do new things and contribute to their community and our country”.

Mandatory or is it?

Although supposedly a mandatory requirement, talking to Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips, the next day, Home Secretary James Cleverly said: “There’s going to be no criminal sanctions, nobody’s going to jail over this” if they refuse to take part.

It is expected to cost around £2.5 billion and both Labour and the Liberal Democrats have called it a waste of money and blame the Conservatives for reducing the size of the Armed Forces so badly in the first place.