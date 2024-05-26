By Anna Ellis •
Curtains up for charity: STUDIO 32 donates to Alzheimer’s Association. Image: Ayuntamiento de San Fulgencio.
The San Fulgencio Town Hall extends its heartfelt gratitude to STUDIO 32.
The group recently made a generous donation of €1000 to the Association of Families of Alzheimer Patients in San Fulgencio.
Additionally, they express a special thank you to the Association and its President, Beatriz, for their dedication and sacrifice.
STUDIO 32, established in 2013, is committed to bringing high-quality musical theatre to the Costa Blanca while supporting local charities.
The group welcomes new members for performing roles as well as non-performing roles such as backstage crew, lighting, sound, or wardrobe.
If you’re interested in joining STUDIO 32 or learning more, fill out the form on the Contact Us page of their website: studiothirtytwo.org
Since its inception, STUDIO 32 has flourished, taking on increasingly challenging productions.
Their repertoire includes beloved musicals such as Fiddler On The Roof, Oklahoma, Chicago, South Pacific, and Guys and Dolls.
