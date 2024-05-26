€10 million for a new sports centre

By Anna Akopyan •
Developing a sports pavilion
A new sports pavilion in Denia will have a 2,500 seat capacity, built for €10 million.
The UTE Argenia Ingenieria y Arquitectura SL presented the project to Denia´s Council, outlining the plan for the future pavilion.
The court is stated to have a 2,006 square metre area established to host official volleyball, indoor soccer, basketball, handball and gymnastics competitions. The total construction area will be 11, 156 square metres with four floors, to be built on the plot of the Llanxa street.
Parking, changing rooms, warehouses, gym, press rooms, classrooms and meeting rooms are just amongst the facilities to be created in the future sports centre.
The local councilor of sports, Valen Alcala, highlighted that the pavilion “will finally allow us to host competitions of all types,” and that it is a development which “a city like Denia needs and deserves.”
