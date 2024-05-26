By Kevin Fraser Park •
You are warmly invited to a stunning sunset dance session of movement, celebration and heart-felt connection in a beautiful location in San Pedro Alcantara. With special guest RA CHi and Guided Meditation by Dev Modi on Sunday June 16 at 4pm.
MQ Tribe are excited to welcome RA CHI for the first time to Ecstatic Dance Marbella! RA CHi is a renowned DJ, passionate dancer and embodiment facilitator from Ecstatic Dance UK. She is the cofounder of ‘EmboDAY Fest’ – an inner city conscious day festival in London and a devoted yogini/teacher. RA CHi has shared her musical magic in the iconic Hilltop Festival in Goa and has facilitated in many festivals across the UK including Medicine Festival, Latitude and Lost Village.
Ecstatic Dance is an embodied moving meditation to music. It is a powerful practice that invites us into a deeper connection with ourselves and others, to be accepted as you are, to let yourself be expressed fully. Physically and emotionally it releases stress and tension and opens us up to the present moment. move, shake, play, stretch, breathe, dance alone, dance with another, dance as a group…. essentially, you move however you feel.
After the dance the group will gather for optional (yet highly recommended! community jams, chai social and snacks, A moment to really bask in the post dance glow, connect deeper with your fellow dancers, sing and soak up the stunning Andalucian sunset.
Tickets are available from the Eventbrite website and all funds are used to support ongoing community-building efforts. It is an alcohol and drug-free event, the only high available will be 100 per cent natural and from within.
