By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 May 2024 • 12:59

Elche hotels celebrate soaring 2024 tourism surge: Record occupancy. Image: VIsit Elche / Facebook.

Elche’s hotels are very pleased with the 2024 tourism data released by AETE, the local tourism association.

In April, the hotel occupancy rate reached 85.5 per cent, 1 per cent higher than April 2023 and 4.5 points above March 2024.

Regarding profitability, the average price per room in April was €73.37, almost the same as April 2023, with a slight increase of 9 cents.

Compared to March 2024, this represents an increase of €1.27.

The Association of Tourism Companies of Elche (AETE) expressed a positive outlook, noting better occupancy rates and room prices compared to 2023, even though April 2023 included Holy Week.

This continues the trend of year-on-year and month-on-month improvements in occupancy and average price throughout 2024.

Weekends saw the highest occupancy rates.

Broader Trend

AETE pointed out that the favourable tourism situation is not unique to Elche but part of a broader trend.

Nationally, the March occupancy rate was 55.1 per cent, with average prices of €109.18 and an average stay of 2.9 days.

Looking ahead, May is expected to show stable performance with improvements in occupancy rates and average prices, consistent with the typical tourist season.

The tourism sector in Elche aims to offer a more competitive and attractive experience.